Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Reveals She is Dating Madcap Moss

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, made her relationship with Madcap Moss public today.

She shared a photo of with Madcap Moss and wrote in the caption, “Finally found my captain,” in a post on Instagram.

Dashwood began training in Australia in 2003 while still a young child, then relocated to Canada to attend Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy before competing for various promotions on the independent circuit. She joined WWE in 2012 and appeared on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown under the ring name Emma. She and Paige are credited with altering how WWE scheduled female talent in NXT, which ultimately sparked the women’s revolution.

She worked for ROH after leaving WWE, and she currently competes for Impact, where she was a member of the Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

Moss has been pushed often on television since being called up to the main roster last year, since he was previously paired with Happy Corbin before they feuded.

You can check out the photo that Dashwood shared below;