Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse

Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood (Emma) issued the following comments on Twitter:

“It’s really sad and crazy to think that in a mixed gender profession like pro wrestling, so many of these situations were almost normalized over the years. I applaud all those speaking out for having the courage to do so. Over the years I have had to file reports… I have been sexually abused and harassed and I have been sent unsolicited pictures… I have been in more uncomfortable situations then I can number. I understand how hard it is to say it out loud, let alone publicly. late still struggling with this myself. Some instances I’ve never shared with anyone because I’ve felt shame and embarrassment in acknowledging it.

I feared what people would say and I feared any repercussions. I didn’t want to be responsible for costing someone their job, however I also didn’t want to experience the discomfort of continuing to work with people where there were no consequences even after speaking out. I see the benefit in speaking now and will stand by all the strong people sharing their stories and those who aren’t quite ready and are dealing with this in their own way still. I’ve blamed myself for some of these things over the years or shrugged them off and grew a thicker skin, but the fact is we shouldn’t have to! It’s not ok… It never was and never will be. #Speakingout”