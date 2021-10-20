Tenille Dashwood Qualifies As Final Entrant For Digital Media Championship 6-Way At Bound For Glory

Tenille Dashwood is headed to Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view to compete in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion. Today’s qualifying match saw Dashwood defeat Alisha to earn her spot in the match, which is the final spot. The match was released on Impact Plus and YouTube for the “Ultimate Insiders” members, and will be released for everyone later this week.

Dashwood joins Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Crazzy Steve, John Skyler and Fallah Bahh as confirmed entrants for the match. Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. TBD

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Brian Myers vs. Chris Sabin vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 14 more stars TBA (Chris Sabin enters first, Morrissey enters last, winner receives championship match of their choosing)

-Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design (If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face Violent By Design in a handicap match)

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood