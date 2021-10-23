Tenille Dashwood Replaced In The Impact Digital Media Championship

Tenille Dashwood has been pulled from Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Impact announced tonight that Dashwood will not be at tomorrow’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Las Vegas, and that she has asked for Madison Rayne to replace her in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion.

Rayne has been Dashwood’s sidekick for a few months now. She recently lost a Six-Way qualifying match to Chelsea Green. The Impact Digital Media Title Six-Way will now feature Rayne, Green, Jordynne Grace, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, and Crazzy Steve. The winner will be crowned the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion.

The match to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Title will air during Saturday’s “Countdown To Glory” pre-show at 9:30pm ET. Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap. The “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will also feature Gail Kim inducting Awesome Kong into the Impact Hall of Fame.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The thirty-minute “This Is Bound For Glory” preview show will begin at 9pm ET, then the thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10pm ET.

Here is the updated BFG lineup-

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. The Bullet Club vs. FinJuice

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Brian Myers vs. Chris Sabin vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 14 more stars TBA (Chris Sabin enters first, Morrissey enters last, winner receives championship match of their choosing)

-Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design (If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face Violent By Design in a handicap match)

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne