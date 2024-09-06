Tenille “Emma” Dashwood, Mike “Riddick Moss” Rallis Expecting First Child Together

Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis announced some exciting personal news on social media this week.

On Friday, the pro wrestling couple formerly known as Emma and Riddick Moss in WWE, surfaced on Instagram to confirm that they are expecting a child together.

“Baby Rallis coming 2025,” Dashwood wrote via IG. “This is the raw unedited version of us finding out the amazing news. Unedited other than the beeps over my language… my apologies.”

Dashwood continued, “Could you tell how nervous I was to look? I didn’t even answer Mikes questions! In fact, there’s more to this story that I’ll explain at a later date. For now we wanted to share our news and how over the moon we are to be parents and welcome our little one into the world.”