Tensions Reportedly Rising Between Jack Perry and The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks made a surprise return at NJPW Strong Style Evolved on Sunday, attacking Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, and Shingo Takagi during a post-match confrontation involving Jack Perry and Konosuke Takeshita. Perry appeared caught off guard by their involvement.

This marks the Young Bucks’ first appearance since going on hiatus from AEW in October, when they lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to Private Party. Their return sets the stage for their in-ring comeback at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, where they will challenge Great-O-Khan and a partner of his choosing for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

The Young Bucks’ return also teased unresolved tensions with Jack Perry. As Perry cut a promo reflecting on his recent struggles—referencing his feud with Daniel Garcia, losing the TNT Championship, and even being “tied to a bus”—he voiced frustration that the Bucks were nowhere to help him. The Young Bucks acknowledged Perry’s concerns, admitting he was right, and suggested discussing things privately off-camera. They then shifted focus to their NJPW return, promising to reclaim gold for their legacy.

Perry’s “bus” reference stems from his recent storyline feud with Garcia, which culminated in him losing the TNT Championship. Notably, in storyline, it was the Young Bucks who brought Perry back from hiatus earlier this year, solidifying their long-running association.

The Bucks’ involvement at Strong Style Evolved reignites their NJPW presence while adding intrigue to their dynamic with Perry. Their upcoming Wrestle Dynasty match and unresolved issues with Perry could have significant ripple effects for both NJPW and AEW storylines.