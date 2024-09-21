Terri Runnels Admits She Enjoyed Being In The Wrestling Business But Never Wanted To Wrestle

Pro wrestling veteran Terri Runnels appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she talked about a number of topics including how she loved being part of the wrestling business, but she never wanted to actually be in the ring and wrestle.

Runnels said, “I loved being in the business. I loved taking bumps. I did not want to be a wrestler…I just didn’t want it…I would get to TV’s, and I literally would be nauseated until I found out whether I was managing that night or if I was wrestling. If I found out I was managing that night and taking a bump, woo, beautiful, awesome, wonderful, love it. If I got to TV’s and I realized I had to wrestle someone, I would go up to the highest level of the arena and vomit my heelstrings up.”

On being nervous during matches:

“If you saw me walk through that freaking Titantron, you would have never thought I had just thrown up, because I was so nervous about it. Not to mention that, but wrestling in a thong? It’s crazy…So when it comes down to that, I love our business. Love it. It’s in my blood. But I just…I should’ve never been put in that position, because I didn’t want to do it. I just didn’t want to do it.”

