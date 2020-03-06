Terry Funk Cancels The Big Event Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has cancelled his scheduled appearance for The Big Event in New York City this weekend, according to PWInsider.

The 75 year old Funk is unable to travel from Amarillo, Texas to New York City for the convention as he continues to deal with a number of health issues.

Funk is still scheduled for the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest on Saturday, April 11 in Philadelphia, but PWInsider noted that this appearance should be considered “iffy at best as well.”

It was noted that Funk was very upset about not being able to make the trip this weekend, feeling like he was letting the fans down.