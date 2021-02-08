Terry Funk Said To Be Dealing With ‘Severe’ Hip Pain

Dustin Rhodes commented on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Terry Funk:

Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 7, 2021

Just to clarify guys, Terry Funk is just in severe pain with his hip. He is a tough SOB. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 8, 2021

In a video recently published to his Twitter account, Funk asked fans to no longer send photos for autographs: