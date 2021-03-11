Terry Gordy’s Daughter Brought In For NXT Tryout

Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, apparently received a WWE tryout back in February.

WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael “PS” Hayes, who teamed with Terry in The Fabulous Freebirds, appeared on the “Cigar Store Idiots” podcast back in mid-February and talked about bringing Miranda to WWE NXT for a tryout that next week. The interview was released on February 17. Hayes commented on people saying he should just hire Miranda, but he feels like Terry would want her to earn the job. Hayes admitted that Miranda is still green, but he was confident that she will get hired as she has improved a lot in the last two years.

“Matter of fact, we’ve got her [Miranda Gordy] coming into NXT for a tryout I think this coming Monday and Tuesday,” Hayes said in the interview that was released on February 17. (H/T to POST Wrestling) “So I hope she does well and I know some people are out there saying, ‘Well, you’ve been with WWE as long as you have. Why don’t you just give her a job?’ Well that’s not how you do it. That’s just not how you do it. You earn the job and then it sticks better and I’m pretty confident she’ll earn a job, but I know her father wouldn’t just want me to give her a job. She’s really coming along and she’s green as can be but I’ve seen a lot of improvement over the last year-and-a-half, two years.”

Terry passed away in July 2001 at the age of 40, due to a heart attack. The Freebirds were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, but Gordy was also posthumously inducted into the Southern Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014, and then the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015. Miranda’s brother, Ray Gordy, previously wrestled in WWE as Jesse and Slam Master J. He was under contract from 2005 until April 2010. He reportedly retired from the business after his release and started working as a police officer in Cobb County, Georgia.

Miranda bills herself as a “Badstreet Beauty” to play off her father’s time with The Freebirds. She has worked for several indie promotions in the last few years, including Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling, Magnum Pro, SWE Fury, and others. She is the current USA Women’s Champion for the USA Championship Wrestling promotion. There’s no word on if WWE plans on offering Miranda a contract, but we will keep you updated. You can see some of her Instagram photos below: