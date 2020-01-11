Tessa Blanchard Accused of Using Racial Slur and Bullying

Tessa Blanchard sent out a tweet on Saturday afternoon that read as follows:
“Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen.”
Allysin Kay and Chelsea Green called out Blanchard with the following responses:
Remember when you spat in a black woman’s face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you “supporting women“? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH
— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) 11 January 2020
You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support? https://t.co/MrOOksiijk
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) 11 January 2020