Tessa Blanchard Addresses Racial Slur Accusations

During a media call, Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard addressed the accusations that she used a racial slur to another wrestler. Here is what Blanchard said courtesy of CagesideSeats.com:

“With everything that went on that weekend, not everyone’s gonna like me. Not everyone’s gonna agree with what I choose to do in my life. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve faced challenges. One thing I will say though is I’ve never used a racial slur of any kind. It’s just not in my heart, it’s not something that I’ve done, it’s not something that I will do. It’s just not true.

Some people they look at social media and someone will make an accusation, someone will say something, and then everyone hops on the bandwagon.”

“It’s very unfortunate that some people resort to saying certain things but it’s just not true…to see your co-workers and to see your peers say things about you and some things that are just not true about you, it did hit me very hard, but I’m the kind of person who I have extreme mental strength.”