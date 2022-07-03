Tessa Blanchard Confirmed for Another Upcoming Indy Event

Tessa Blanchard has been confirmed for yet another forthcoming event as she makes her long-awaited comeback to in-ring competition.

As mentioned, Hurricane Pro Wrestling’s show on Saturday, July 16 at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas, will mark Blanchard’s long-awaited return to the ring. This news was made official on Friday. Blanchard will face Miranda Alize in the main event, which will be broadcast live on Title Match Network. Through a $25 VIP ticket, Blanchard will also meet with fans that evening for photo opportunities.

In an update, Blanchard has also been confirmed for Night 2 of the upcoming Stadium Series presented by Warrior Wrestling. On Saturday, August 20, she will work the event at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Blanchard will greet fans at the pre-show VIP Fan Fest, and she will also wrestle that night. There has been no word on who her opponent will be.

Since losing the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title to Kylie Rae on September 12, 2020, Blanchard has not competed in any matches. If nothing else is confirmed before then, her first match back will be on the HPW show on July 16.

Blanchard was supposed to play a significant role in WOW Women of Wrestling’s preparations for their recent comeback, but she was missing from the trailer due to alleged behind-the-scenes problems.

Since her controversial departure from Impact Wrestling in March 2020, when she was the Impact World Champion, Blanchard’s pro wrestling future has been in doubt. Since then, she has only competed in one match, the title change match at Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series Day 1 event on September 12, 2020. Months after being accused of bullying and racism by other female wrestlers, which she strongly disputed, Blanchard left Impact. In recent years, there have been speculations about Blanchard perhaps working with AEW and other promotions, but nothing ever came of those rumors, and now she is making a comeback to the ring on the independent circuit.

Since Blanchard is returning to in-ring action, there is no information yet on whether she is in talks with any significant promotions. However, we will keep you informed. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Below are a few related tweets.

🚨🚨 !! SHE'S BACK !! 🚨🚨 Former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion TESSA BLANCHARD Returns to Warrior on 8/20 at Night 2 of the Stadium Series. Meet her in the VIP Fan Fest and see her in action! Tickets: https://t.co/3QUoA0aEpm pic.twitter.com/NODP8UyUiE — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 2, 2022

🎟VIP NOW AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/uZgUbltVp5 — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022