Tessa Blanchard Confirms She’s Not Under Contract With TNA

Joel Torres from Contralona recently caught up with Tessa Blanchard following her loss of the EWA Women’s Championship to La Destructora Nancy. Despite the defeat, Blanchard expressed her admiration for her opponent:

“She is a strong woman, I always knew that. Tonight was not my night, but if anyone here in Puerto Rico deserves to be champion, it is Nancy”.

Blanchard also spoke passionately about her connection to Puerto Rico, calling the island a special place where she always feels at home.

While Blanchard’s return to TNA Wrestling (Impact Wrestling) has reignited interest in her career, she clarified that this move doesn’t mean she has closed the door on other opportunities. Reflecting on her decision to appear in Impact, she explained:

“Deciding to appear in Impact (TNA) was complicated because I have a lot of respect for CMLL. I grew up there as a wrestler, and I’m grateful to them for the opportunities they gave me.”

Blanchard confirmed she has parted ways with CMLL and emphasized that she hasn’t signed a contract with TNA Wrestling, leaving the door open for future opportunities. Despite this, she shared her affection for TNA, describing it as her home:

“That’s my home. I had some of the most important stories of my career there. I want to prove that I can still compete at the highest level.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Blanchard has her sights set on a high-profile showdown with Jordynne Grace, one of TNA’s top stars:

“She’s at the top of her (Grace) career, but I think if I had been in Impact (TNA) all this year, her success would be different. I want to prove who is the best wrestler in the world. I’ve faced men, and women, won championships, and lived great storylines, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Blanchard’s ambition and determination signal that her story is far from over, and her desire to face Grace sets the stage for a potential marquee match in TNA’s near future. Fans are eager to see how Blanchard continues to rebuild her legacy in the wrestling world.

You can check out the interview below: