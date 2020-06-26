Tessa Blanchard Released From Impact Wrestling and Stripped Of World Title

Impact Wrestling issued the following statement to PWInsider.com:

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

Blanchard had been on a leave of absence since the Covid-19 pandemic started and had been scheduled to return at the Slammiversary PPV. Blanchard was reportedly supposed to send in promo videos to hype up the event but did not do so.

Mike Johnson of PWI noted that “Impact sources cite that there were attempts made to get Blanchard to return and drop the title but that the two sides were not able to come to terms.”

Just prior to winning the World Title, Blanchard was accused of using a racial slur and bullying which she denied in a public statement.