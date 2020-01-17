Tessa Blanchard Releases Statement About Recent Accusation

Tessa Blanchard wrote the following statement on Twitter:

“Over the last week I have been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur. To read this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart.

Yet I know many people have to deal with racism in a way I will never have to. Racism is an awful part of American history, and it is equally awful that it’s still part of our society today. While I did not do what was claimed, I stand ready to use my platform to support the fight against racism however I can.”

-Tessa Blanchard