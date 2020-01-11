Tessa Blanchard Responds To Accusations

As previously noted, Impact Wrestling alumni Allysin Kay and Chelsea Green made accusations about Tessa Blanchard using racial slurs and bullying female co-workers. Blanchard has responded to Green with the following message:

I’ve never been anything but kind to u. I’ve dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I’m a saint, hell I’ve had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions…Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout…you’ve got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) 11 January 2020

not true. That’s my statement and the most attention I’ll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) 11 January 2020

Moose from Impact Wrestling has come to Blanchard’s defense: