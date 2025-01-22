Tessa Blanchard Segment Added To TNA iMPACT Live On 1/23

Fans will hear from Tessa Blanchard this week.

The women’s wrestling star, fresh off of her victory over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025, will speak on the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years this coming Thursday night.

TNA Wrestling announced the segment on Tuesday evening.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the January 23, 2025 episode of the show, which airs on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+

* Joe Hendry will speak

* Tessa Blanchard will speak

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz (NXT Tag-Team Championships)