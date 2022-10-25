Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Wrestling Status

Tessa Blanchard has been out of the spotlight since she was the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was subsequently stripped of the title and left the promotion.

Blanchard was reportedly at odds with WOW Women Of Wrestling, and it’s believed she’s left the promotion because she didn’t fit into WOW’s plans. She was also not featured in the show’s first trailer.

Blanchard has had a negative reputation throughout her career. She has denied being racist and harassing other female wrestlers.

Blanchard was asked what she’s been up to recently while speaking with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda. She revealed that she is a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“I kind of do that on purpose. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family. Right now, I’m in school….that’s my main focus right now. I try to do one or two of the wrestling get-togethers or matches a month. Honestly, not too much more than that at the moment.”

Blanchard was asked about independent dates and stated that she only goes on dates that she wants because her main goal is to be happy.

“Yeah, doing whatever makes me feel happy. That’s really my main focus right now, my happiness. I don’t want to compromise my happiness for anything. Not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



