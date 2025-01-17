Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out On “One-Sided Stories” Regarding TNA Past

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Tessa Blanchard addressed reports of having heat in the TNA Wrestling locker room prior to her hiatus from the company and shared her perspective on the rumors.

Blanchard responded to the stories circulating about her:

“Well, first and foremost, I think a lot of people—you could tell them the sky is green, and they would believe it. There are so many stories out there that I read, and I think, ‘This came out of left field. I don’t even know where they cooked this up.’ Some stories might have about 20% truth to them, while others get completely twisted into a game of ‘telegram, telephone, telegram, Tele-wrestler,’ you know what I mean?”

She clarified her view on the locker room dynamic and the origin of certain rumors:

“As far as the locker room, everyone is going to feel something, and they’re going to think something. A lot of people were fed a story by someone who is no longer with the company—something that is completely untrue and manipulated into something it wasn’t. Now, I’m having the conversations I need to have because there are so many one-sided stories out there. My side has never really been told or shared with a lot of these people.”

Blanchard also opened up about her decision to step away from wrestling and her comeback:

“When I left wrestling for about three years, I was in a mental state where I didn’t want to see a wrestling ring. I didn’t want to talk about wrestling. I didn’t want to be around anyone involved in the wrestling world. I completely cut it off—I deleted certain social media accounts because I was getting flooded with messages, and so was my family. No person, especially a 14-year-old little sister, should have to read things like that. It was just better for me to separate myself.”

She added that her determination to rebuild her career remains strong:

“Hard work doesn’t scare me. Starting over from the ground up and working my way back—that doesn’t scare me. I think that might intimidate a lot of people, and when someone is intimidated, it’s sometimes easier to villainize a person. That’s okay with me. Whatever you or anyone else thinks about me has everything to do with you and nothing to do with me.”

Blanchard’s candid remarks highlight her resolve to move forward while addressing misconceptions and rebuilding her career in wrestling.