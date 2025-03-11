Tessa Blanchard Teases Surprises Coming In For TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard appeared on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss several topics, including how there are surprises coming in for the company and potentially crossing over to WWE NXT.

Blanchard said, “Who knows? I always thought that that would be my path in my career, but right now, it feels like my story kind of paused in TNA Wrestling, and I’ve kind of got to hit the resume button, and to mix it up with some of the knockouts right now is something incredibly special. You’ve got Knockouts such as Masha Slamovich. You’ve got Heather by Elegance, who I’m personally a fan of. I would love to have a singles contest against her. We’ve got new surprises coming in. I’m confident in my abilities, but I’m more excited about the possibilities that I could have competing against these women. Who knows? Maybe because I’ve been training the past year in lucha libre action, I’ve been under Ultimo Guerrero and Tony Salazar out at Arena Mexico, training and training my hind end off, I would love to mix it up in maybe tag team action because that became my normal over there, those multi-woman matches. So maybe that’s in my future. But as far as this crossover, I am completely focused on TNA Wrestling right now, but I will also seize any and every opportunity.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)