Tessa Blanchard To Return At Hurricane Pro Wrestling In Beaumont, TX. On 7/16

Tessa Blanchard is on her way back to the ring.

The women’s wrestling star has been announced for the upcoming Hurricane Pro Wrestling event later this month.

Blanchard, who has been on the sidelines dating back to her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship loss to Kylie Rae in September 2020, will square off against Miranda Alize in the main event of the aforementioned HPW show.

Hurricane Pro Wrestling featuring Tessa Blanchard vs. Miranda Alize is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from the Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas.

Check out the official announcement regarding Tessa Blanchard’s return at Hurricane Pro Wrestling via the tweets embedded below.

🎟VIP NOW AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/uZgUbltVp5 — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022