Tessa Blanchard’s Likeness Used In WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Twitch streamer newLegacyInc streamed footage from the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game which has an official release date of September 18th.

Viewers noticed a loading screen which showed the likeness of former Impact Wrestling champion Tessa Blanchard. While it’s currently unknown why Blanchard’s likeness is in the game, there has been speculation about her signing with WWE in recent months.

Reddit user TheWreckedMan noted that the image of Blanchard appears as the first result if you do an image search for “woman wrestler winning” on Google.