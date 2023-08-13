Tetsuya Naito Wins NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament (Video)

The finals of the NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament took place on Sunday, with Tetsuya Naito emerging victorious.

He outlasted the competition and defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals, with Naito going over with Destino.

Because of this victory, he now possesses the G1 briefcase, which entitles him to challenge SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, 2024.

Naito advanced to the finals after winning the D Block in round-robin play with a 5-2 record, losing only to Shane Haste and Jeff Cobb. He defeated Hikuleo in the quarterfinals and Will Ospreay in the semifinals before defeating Okada in the tournament finals.

This is Naito’s third G1 Climax Tournament victory, and the first time he has won the tournament in six years.