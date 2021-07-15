Texas Death Match & More Announced For AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

AEW has announced a Texas Death Match, an AEW Women’s World Title bout and more for next week’s night two of Fyter Fest. You can see the updated lineup below for the AEW Dynamite special episode, which airs live next Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs.Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* IWGP United States Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears can use a steel chair legally)

* Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade