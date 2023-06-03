Texas Tornado Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

As noted, All Elite Wrestling made some announcements regarding next week’s AEW Dynamite show during Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage.

The company announced an MJF segment, as well as the addition of HOOK & “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance.

It should be noted that the tag-team bout added to next week’s AEW on TBS program will be a Texas Tornado bout.

Previously announced for the show is Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland for the AEW International Championship.

