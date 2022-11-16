The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to Premiere New Diss Track Music Video, Surprise Guest

On tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will premiere their new music video.

On Dynamite, Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens will debut the music video for The Acclaimed’s “A Hand For A Hand.”

Bowens revealed that the music video will feature a special surprise guest. There’s no word on who the surprise guest is yet, but it appears to be a late addition because Bowens and AEW didn’t begin promoting the surprise until early afternoon on Sunday.

“This Wednesday night on Dynamite, is the PREMIERE of The Acclaimed’s NEW music video ‘Hand For a Hand’ AND I’d also like to announce, The Acclaimed have acquired a SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST in the vid. Can you guess who it is? [scissors emoji x 3],” Bowens tweeted.

Caster tweeted that the new diss track from The Acclaimed could be the best yet. He also promised that he would go viral.

“Some have said this is the best Acclaimed diss track ever! The video is sick! And we’re gonna go viral… AGAIN! THAT’S RIGHT [100 emoji] #AEWDynamite #MicDrop [microphone emoji] [down arrow emoji] [collision symbol emoji],” Caster wrote.

For the first time ever, Bowens will face Swerve Strickland in singles action on Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed will then wrestle Swerve and Keith Lee at Full Gear on Saturday, potentially putting an end to the feud.

The updated Dynamite lineup for Wednesday’s show at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, is listed below, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* We will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender MJF

* We will hear from Britt Baker and Saraya, interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette

* We will hear from ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defend against Top Flight and AR Fox

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny in a World Title Eliminator Match

* Bandido vs. Ethan Page in a semi-finals match for the World Title Eliminator Match for Full Gear

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland for the first time ever

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will premiere the official music video for The Acclaimed’s “A Hand For A Hand” single with a surprise mystery guest

