The Acclaimed Approaching AEW Milestone

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) have risen through the ranks of AEW.

The team has been getting over with the fans and pushed by AEW President Tony Khan in recent months. The Acclaimed defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Titles on September 21 at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.

The popular tag team is closing in on a milestone in All Elite Wrestling, having held the titles for 94 days, just six days shy of 100.

Eight different teams have held the AEW Tag Team Titles, and The Acclaimed are currently the fifth longest-reigning champions, trailing behind The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) at 122 days.

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) hold the record for the longest-reigning champions in the promotion’s history, with a reign that lasted 302 days.