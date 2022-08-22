The Acclaimed Comment On AEW’s “Forbidden Shirt,” Toni Storm On “Hey! (EW)” Podcast

– Is it Toni-time in the AEW women’s division? Toni Storm appeared as a guest to discuss this and more during the latest installment of the “Hey! (EW)” podcast with RJ City.

Check out the complete episode of the show featuring the number one ranked contender in the AEW women’s division via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling.

– The “Forbidden Shirt” in AEW these days is a Scissor Me Daddy special. Following the attack that wrestling legend Billy Gunn suffered from his sons in the tag-team known as The Gunn Club — Austin and Colten Gunn — (a.k.a. “The Ass-Boys”), it appears there is some movement in trying to establish a new, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” t-shirts from Anthony Bowens and others.

The Acclaimed member took to social media to share a photo of himself and tag-team partner Max Caster, along with Billy Gunn, who the team came to the rescue of during the aforementioned attack by his sons on this past week’s AEW programming.

The picture features the trio hanging together along with some photoshopped scissors covering up the faces of Austin and Colten Gunn, who are also in the picture from AEW’s recent past.

“We are trying our best to get ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’ shirts for you all BUT for now it remains the #ForbiddenShirt,” wrote Bowens as the caption to the aforementioned photo.

Check it out via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of The Acclaimed member.