The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate Added To AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen

Another big match has been announced as a late addition to the advertised lineup for the annual AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show.

Heading into the January 1 show in Asheville, N.C., AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed the addition of The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed in tag-team action.

Featured below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s two-hour show on TBS:

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed

* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders