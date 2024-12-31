The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate Added To AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen

Another big match has been announced as a late addition to the advertised lineup for the annual AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show.
Heading into the January 1 show in Asheville, N.C., AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed the addition of The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed in tag-team action.
Featured below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s two-hour show on TBS:
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed
* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page
* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement
* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders
This Wed, January 1
Asheville, NC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX
