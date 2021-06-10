The Authors of Pain Respond To Report About Retirement

Former WWE tag team Authors of Pain were released from the company in September 2020 and haven’t been heard much from ever since. Fightful Select recently noted that wrestling promoters had attempted to get in contact with the team:

“When their people reached out to AOP, they were informed that both men had ‘retired.’ Rezar is 26, while Akam just turned 28. We aren’t sure if this was representatives for AOP or the men themselves, and are working to find out more information.”

Shortly after the report was made, both members of AOP posted the same tweet with the following message: