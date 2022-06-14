The Bella Twins Address Their Upcoming WWE and A&E ‘Biography’ Episode

Earlier this month, WWE and A&E announced that the series ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ will premiere in July.

Superstars such as the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) will be featured on the show. On their podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famers discussed it.

Nikki: Now we finally get to talk about it.

Brie: Our A&E documentary?

Nikki: That’s right.

Brie: Yeah, I’m super excited. You know, when they asked to do a documentary on us, you sometimes think to yourself like, gosh, I have the memoir out, I’ve been on reality television, we have a podcast, a YouTube channel. You’re like, what else can you talk about? But then, when they broke it down to us, what WWE and A&E want to showcase, I was like, you know what? That side of us hasn’t been shown. So I’m really excited for people to tune in and gosh, we’re with great, amazing legends; Undertaker, Goldberg.

Nikki: I mean, this season is amazing.

Brie: The season that we’re on, also, The Undertaker will be on there, Goldberg, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio and D-Generation X.

Nikki: I mean, iconic, iconic, iconic. It is a massively iconic season. Just like when we were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, I mean absolutely incredible. All this talent, just icons, all these men. Brie, we’re amongst a lot of amazing men, I like it.

Brie: It’s been the story of our lives but, I love it so I’m excited for everyone to watch. It’s fun that you get this-this summer.

Nikki: There’s little parts that I got really emotional so I’m gonna be — it’s like when you live back in reality, right? When we know those emotional parts are coming up and you’re like, oh my gosh, I don’t wanna see myself go through that again but, that’s okay. So, we’re gonna have some laughs and tears and inspiration.

(h/t to POST Wrestling for quotes)