The Bella Twins Continue To Hint At WWE Comeback

On today’s episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM, Nikki and Brie Garcia dropped a major hint about potentially returning to WWE. The episode also featured actress Emily Bett Rickards from Queen of the Ring as a guest.

During a lighthearted conversation about parenting and wrestling, the twins reflected on their kids and their time in the ring—prompting a nostalgic and revealing moment.

Brie shared a glimpse into life at home:

“We have two boys who are four and born just 22 hours apart—that’s some twin magic right there. And I have a daughter who’s seven, turning eight in May. She’s an old soul, super girly and nurturing. She’s my easy one. My son though… it’s like having three kids in one. He’s my wild boy.”

The conversation shifted to wrestling when Nikki talked about her recent Royal Rumble appearance:

“I was number 30 in the last Rumble, and now my son is obsessed. He watches it over and over and always asks, ‘Why did you lose?’ He thinks the outcome might change if he keeps watching—like Dodo will win next time. It’s the cutest.”

Brie chimed in, laughing:

“And then he thinks Nikki is the coolest. I’m like, ‘Hey, Mommy used to wrestle too!’ I try to show him on YouTube and he’s like, ‘No, Dodo!’ And I’m like, ‘Okayyy… I was her tag partner!’”

That’s when Nikki casually dropped the tease:

“We gotta come back, Brie.”

To which Brie replied, “I know we do.”

Could a WWE return for the Bella Twins—now the Garcia Twins—be on the horizon?

The Nikki & Brie Show is available anytime on the SiriusXM app, with new episodes every Monday and Thursday.