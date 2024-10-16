The Bella Twins’ Mother Kathy Colace And John Laurinaitis Are Now Divorced

Kathy Colace, the mother of Brie and Nikki Bella, married John Laurinaitis in 2016. However, the couple are now divorced.

This follows several months of allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Laurintitis’ employment with WWE ended in 2022, when he was fired.

Grant claimed in her lawsuit that Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon sexually assaulted her in his office. Grant also claimed that she was told to visit Laurinaitis’ hotel room before work and “serve herself to him as his ‘breakfast.'”

Laurinaitis initially claimed to be a victim of McMahon before siding with the former WWE CEO in his bid to compel arbitration. The lawsuit has been postponed until December while federal prosecutors investigate the allegations.

While appearing on the Nikki & Brie Show with Brie, Kathy confirmed that she is now single before discussing how she handled the situation and that she is not looking for a relationship right now. When their divorce was finalized is unknown.

You can check out the podcast below: