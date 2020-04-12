The Bella Twins News, The Singh Brothers Celebrate National Siblings Day In Quarantine, More

– The Singh Brothers tweeted the following video, showing themselves celebrating National Siblings Day while being in quarantine:
When it’s #NationalSiblingsDay and you gotta Bolly-Bolly-Bolly-Bollywood! pic.twitter.com/KlzOvMTAJM
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) April 11, 2020
– The Bella Twins tweeted the following, commenting on being in the new Quibi series, Fight Like A Girl. They said,
“So honored to be apart of such an amazing and empowering show! This is what it means to #FightLikeAGirl !These @WWE Superstars are transforming women’s lives! I just love what our women do and inspire for others. They still motivate me! Coming to @quibi on April 13.”
So honored to be apart of such an amazing and empowering show! This is what it means to #FightLikeAGirl !These @WWE Superstars are transforming women's lives! I just love what our women do and inspire for others. They still motivate me! Coming to @quibi on April 13. 🙌🏼💛✨🦋 N pic.twitter.com/OjTSmRmYJh
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 11, 2020
– FOX Sports 1 will be airing the Ruthless Aggression series on Tuesday:
3 hours of #RuthlessAggression are coming to @FS1 this Tuesday before an all-new episode of #WWEBackstage featuring the return of @CMPunk & special guest, @EdgeRatedR. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lCKBCZZSb9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020