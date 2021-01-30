The Bella Twins Planning To Make WWE Comeback (Video)

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, The Bella Twins were asked about making a WWE in-ring comeback:

Nikki: “Oh, definitely. I mean, recently WWE made their huge announcement aboutu WrestleMania for the next three years. So when I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I was like, I got chills. And I go, ‘Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles. They were made for us, like, there’s another run in the Bella Twins. So I’m calling like, maybe in Dallas, WrestleMania. At some point we’re coming back.”

Brie: “And I have to say, I had this moment when I wrestled Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam, I’ll never forget when we came back after our match, and her three little girls were in what we call gorilla…when we came back to gorilla, to see their faces when she came through the curtain. They were like, ‘Mom!’ The goosebumps, the tears. They just looked at their mom like she was a superhero. And I really want to be able to wrestle in front of Matteo, Buddy and Birdy, and then come back and have them look at me the same way that Stephanie’s daughters looked at her.”