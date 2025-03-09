The Bella Twins React To John Cena’s Heel Turn

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) spoke with Women Wrestling Talk on various topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber and attacking Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Brie Bella said, “It’s about time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss.”

Nikki Bella added:

“It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too.”

You can check out The Bella Twins’ comments in the video below.

