The Bella Twins Reveal The Names Of Their Babies

View this post on Instagram

Feel so grateful and honored to grace the cover of @people magazine with @thebriebella and our Bella Boys. 💙 It was so important for us to showcase the real and raw side of postpartum. Brie and I here are less than two weeks postpartum. Most wouldn’t do photo shoots but we wanted to embrace the beauty of being new moms. The lack of sleep (literally have welts under my eyes from not sleeping lol), the glow, the weight gain, the excitement, the overall beauty of postpartum and motherhood! And just so grateful People let us showcase that! Swipe up in my IG stories to read our labor stories, hear from @theartemc and @bryanldanielson and see some cute family pics! Our cover hits stands this Friday!!! So happy you finally get to officially meet our Matteo 💙 In birdie’s words, our Teo 🥰🦋✨ #buddyandmatteo #bellaboys