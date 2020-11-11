The Bella Twins Tease One More Run In WWE

The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Mario Lopez and Kit Hooper of Access Hollywood and teased a WWE comeback. Brie said the following about the WWE women’s tag team titles:

“This is what’s hard for Nikki and I, when we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women’s tag titles came, and we’re like ‘what a sec, that’s for the Bella twins’. We’ve been dying to have tag titles, so her and I feel like we have one more run in this, so we really want to go for those titles.”

(quote courtesy of HeelByNature.com)