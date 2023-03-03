The Bella Twins To Host Amazon Prime Original Series “Twin Love”

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will host a new dating competition series on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

The show, titled ‘Twin Love,’ will premiere this summer in the United States and the United Kingdom. Here is the show’s synopsis, per Variety:

“‘Twin Love’ is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of ‘identical’ casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

Nikki currently co-hosts the USA Network show “Barmageddon,” which has been renewed for a second season, and she recently completed her E! series “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”