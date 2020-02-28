The Bella Twins To Release New Book

2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have announced their memoirs.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will release “Incomparable” on Tuesday, May 5 through Gallery Books and Simon & Schuster. The hardcover book has a list price of $26.99 and you can pre-order it at a sale price via this link.

Nikki took to Twitter and commented on the book.

She wrote, “This has been a project in the making for 2 years! Happy to announce our memoir! We are sharing stories that we never have, not even with our family. We tell you how we became the heroes of our own stories and how you can too. Pre order today! [heart emoji] N”

Below is the book synopsis and cover art, along with Nikki’s tweet:

A raw, honest, and revealing co-memoir by Brie and Nikki Bella: twin sisters, WWE Hall of Fame inductees, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and stars of the hit E! shows Total Bellas and Total Divas. As twins, the Bellas have always competed. Legend has it that Nikki drop-kicked Brie in the womb so that she could make her grand entrance first. But the rest of the world often treated them as identical and even interchangeable, so they decided to do something about it. In WWE, the Bellas accomplished so much together: bringing in young girls and women while building the Bella Army, helping the transition of female performers from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding companies like Birdiebee, Nicole + Brizee Beauty, and Bonita Bonita Wine. Though their early journey began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times, these challenges “shined the diamond.” They resolved to be survivors and the heroes of their own stories, and to take control and responsibility for their lives. Eventually, they would come to show girls everywhere that they can do anything. The Bellas may be identical twins—but as individuals, they have proven themselves Incomparable.