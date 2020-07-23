The Best Of NXT UK To Air Today On The WWE Network

The Best Of NXT UK will air today at 3 PM Eastern Time and 8 PM British Standard Time on the WWE Network. Match replays include Mark Andrews vs. Fabian Aichner, Jinny vs. Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis. There will also be comments from some of the Superstars.
