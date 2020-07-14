The Big Show vs. Randy Orton Unsanctioned Match Confirmed For Next Monday

There had been speculation on a stipulation match between The Big Show and Randy Orton at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” PPV this Sunday but the match will take place on the post-PPV RAW instead. WWE announced tonight that this will be an Unsanctioned match.
After weeks of feuding, this week’s RAW saw Orton issue a challenge to Show for the Unsanctioned Match. Show later accepted the challenge after making the save for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth following Orton’s win over Truth.
Arrive. #RKO. Leave … hopefully?#WWERaw @RandyOrton @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/Cdzg0iuxyi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
#TheViper @RandyOrton has challenged @WWETheBigShow to an UNSANCTIONED MATCH next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1qwHtXKr3L
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
It's @RandyOrton vs. @WWETheBigShow in an #UnsanctionedMatch NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/gYgqvaD5am
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
An #UnsanctionedMatch with @RandyOrton NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw?@WWETheBigShow ACCEPTS! pic.twitter.com/rGxrBZtbLt
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020