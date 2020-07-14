The Big Show vs. Randy Orton Unsanctioned Match Confirmed For Next Monday

There had been speculation on a stipulation match between The Big Show and Randy Orton at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” PPV this Sunday but the match will take place on the post-PPV RAW instead. WWE announced tonight that this will be an Unsanctioned match.

After weeks of feuding, this week’s RAW saw Orton issue a challenge to Show for the Unsanctioned Match. Show later accepted the challenge after making the save for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth following Orton’s win over Truth.