As seen on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, The Street Profits challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT tag team titles.

The match ended when The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) made an unexpected appearance and attacked The Profits. The Bloodline has been feuding with The Profits on Smackdown.

