The Bloodline Set To Make History At Tonight’s WWE Backlash

Beginning with the alliance of Roman Reigns and The Usos, followed by the addition of Solo Sikoa and a brief stint with Sami Zayn, The Bloodline has been the best act in WWE for the past few years. The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has accompanied them every step of the way.

While Reigns won’t be competing at tonight’s Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the rest of The Bloodline will.

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle will face The Usos and Sikoa in a six-man tag team contest.

The Usos and Sikoa will join The Hart Family as the only other tag team to work a premium live event match that features three or more siblings without any other partners, according to the WWE Stats Twitter account.

The Harts (Bret Hart, Bruce Hart, Keith Hart, and Owen Hart) did it at Survivor Series in 1993, defeating Shawn Michaels and His Knights (The Black Knight, The Blue Knight, and The Red Knight).

The three sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are named Solo, Jimmy, and Jey.