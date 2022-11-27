The Bloodline Victorious in Men’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series (Video)

The Bloodline defeated Team Brawling Brutes in WWE’s first-ever Men’s War Games match on the main roster.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Because Sheamus and McIntyre defeated The Usos on SmackDown, Team Brawling Brutes had the numerical advantage at the start of the match. The ending was well-executed and dramatic. The following is an excerpt from our full results:

“Kevin and Roman evaded each other’s signature moves, with Kevin managing to hit the Pop Up Powerbomb and the Stunner, only for Sami to stop the referee’s count. Kevin blocked a superkick from Jimmy, setting him up for Sami to hit him with a low blow. Sami checked on Romans before decimating Kevin with a Helluva Kick. Sami dropped Kevin on the mat, allowing Jey to finish him off with the Uso Splash.”

Click here for complete Survivor Series results. Here are highlights from Saturday night’s War Games main event from the TD Garden in Boston, MA: