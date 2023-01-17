The Blue Meanie Credits Scott Hall With Getting Wrestlers Guaranteed Money

Scott Hall might’ve been “The Bad Guy,” but to his fellow pro wrestlers, he was a good guy when it comes to their bottom line.

The Blue Meanie recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestle Binge program from Sports Keeda and gave the WWE Hall of Fame legend credit for getting pro wrestlers guaranteed money in their contracts.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Scott Hall being a visionary for the business: “Scott Hall, talk about a great guy, a great visionary. A lot of pro wrestlers make a lot of money today because Scott Hall had the vision to go from WWE to WCW which made Vince start paying wrestlers guaranteed money. You know, and so, a lot of wrestlers who make decent, really good money today owe Scott Hall.”

On how Hall was cool with the BWO (Blue World Order): “When it comes to the BWO, he was really cool with it. “All the NWO members were very cool with the BWO and that makes it even more worth it that, you know, 25 years, or almost 30 years later people still talk about the BWO … That is all in part to Scott Hall and his vision of saying, ‘No, I need to go from WWE to WCW,’ and created the Monday Night Wars.”

