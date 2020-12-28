The Blue Meanie Opens Up About His Own Lung Issue

Former WWE and ECW star The Blue Meanie wrote on Twitter about the death of Brodie Lee and his own lung issue from over a decade ago:

“If I could put something into perspective from my own experience. The death of Brodie Lee is a tragedy considering how young and sudden his passing was. His [wife] has stated he passed that he died from a ‘non Covid lung issue’. Again. Due to the suddenness of his passing and with the pandemic peoples antennas are hyper focused on Covid though we’ve been told the contrary.

In March 2006 I went to bed feeling great and woke up with 100+ degree fever that I thought was just the flu. Stupidly I tried to ride it out. A doctor’s visit would turn into an emergency room visit and what I thought was the flu was something called an empyema.

An empyema a bacterial infection in which condition in which pus gathers in the area between the lungs and the inner surface of the chest wall. In the course of two weeks I went from feeling great to having part of my lung removed and drained. Similarly I kept it quiet except for a few friends which lead to a retrospectively hilarious situation in which Mrs. Meanie called to tell Al Snow I was in bad shape NOT realizing the date was April 1. So I was laid up, kept it amongst friends and thankfully pulled through. I dunno what Brodie died from. If the family wants to keep it private it’s their right. Are fans wrong for wondering what it is? No. But again let’s respect their privacy as they begin to pick up the pieces and somehow try to heal over the unimaginable. Not every lung issue is covid. Not everything is a conspiracy. Rest in Peace Jon aka Brodie Lee. You’re legacy was an awesome one. My heart goes out to the family.”