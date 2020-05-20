The Blue Meanie’s Podcast Debuts On MLW Radio Network

Former ECW Superstar The Blue Meanie’s “Mind of the Meanie” podcast will be coming to the MLW Radio Network. MLW confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The Blue Meanie said, “I’m excited that Mind of the Meanie is now part of the MLW Radio Network. We have been having so much fun with our show. Being powered by the MLW Radio Network is a BIG accomplishment! I’m flattered to be welcomed into their family of shows!!”

Josh Shernoff of FITE.tv will be joining Meanie on the podcast. According to the announcement, the co-hosts will “dive deep into the world of wrestling, sports, music and much more.”