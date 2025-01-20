The Boogeyman On How He Uses His Character To Help Kids

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE legend The Boogeyman appeared on Buff Bagwell’s YouTube channel, where he discussed several topics, including how, even though his character was created from a dark place in his life, it has changed into one that he can use to help keep kids on the right path.

The Boogeyman said, “It’s like I grew into this character from a very dark place. But the position that I have now is to scare these kids into doing the right thing… you know, I have a stage now. Although it’s like the Boogyman character, I say these kids that are my fans now, they’ve never even seen me on TV. They weren’t born.”

You can check out The Boogeyman’s comments in the video below.

 

