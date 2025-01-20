The Boogeyman On How He Uses His Character To Help Kids

WWE legend The Boogeyman appeared on Buff Bagwell’s YouTube channel, where he discussed several topics, including how, even though his character was created from a dark place in his life, it has changed into one that he can use to help keep kids on the right path.

The Boogeyman said, “It’s like I grew into this character from a very dark place. But the position that I have now is to scare these kids into doing the right thing… you know, I have a stage now. Although it’s like the Boogyman character, I say these kids that are my fans now, they’ve never even seen me on TV. They weren’t born.”

You can check out The Boogeyman’s comments in the video below.